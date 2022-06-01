Pride Houston guide: 2022 festival, parade and parties galore; get details and ticket information

The Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration festival and parade are scheduled for Saturday, June 25, and there are several other events throughout the month.

HOUSTON — June is Pride Month and that means parties, parades, concerts and more in H-Town.

The main event in Houston will be the Pride LGBT+ Celebration on Saturday, June 25, which features a huge downtown festival and parade.

The 2022 theme is: The Beat Goes On, a nod to the trailblazers who inspired change, and to the LGBTQ community's ongoing fight for equality even during the pandemic.

Editor's note: The video above features the 2019 Pride Parade.

Pride Houston festival and parade

The Pride LGBT+ Celebration kicks off with a festival outside Houston City Hall at 901 Bagby. It's from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by the parade at 7 p.m.

Ticket information

You can buy general admission tickets to the festival now for $5, but organizers say the price could go up as the event gets closer. Children 12 and under and seniors 60 and older get in free.

The admission to festival grounds includes outdoor concerts, various entertainment, DJs, a Family Fun Zone as well as exhibition and vendor booths.

For $40, you can get a ticket for the Main Stage Experience, which gives you better views of the concerts and access to the Main Stage Bar.

The VIP tickets are $250 and include:

Exclusive VIP Entrance to Festival and Parade

Open Bar in Festival and Parade

Access to Main Stage Plaza

Cooling Relaxation Zone in Festival

Grandstand Parade Viewing

Cooling VIP Restrooms

Catered Food

VIP Swag Bag

All event tickets are non-refundable.

Other Pride Houston events

Pride Market

The official Pride Market is Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Karbach Brewing at 2032 Karbach Street.

This Sunday Fun Day event includes DJs, drag queens, food trucks, giveaways, games and more. Best of all: It's free to the public.

Pride Month Movies

You can see a variety of movies at special Pride Month screenings beginning June 8 at Rooftop Cinema Club.

The setlist includes everything from the outrageous "The Birdcage" to the hip "But I’m a Cheerleader."

Rock the Cognac ft NYAK

Get your drink and dance on at Rock the Cognac on Saturday, June 11, from noon to 7 p.m.

Pride teams up with The Flava Team for this day party at Belle Station where the star of the show will be NYAK Cognac.

Cognac mimosas

Specialty cognac drinks

Free swag

Food

DJs

Hookah and more

Grand Marshal Reception

The Official Grand Marshal Reception takes place on Thursday, June 16, at AvantGarden from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The six 2022 grand marshals were chosen for their contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community and significant achievements.

Soaked

Show your pride poolside at the Soaked pool party on Saturday, June 18. It's at Clé from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This chill event features hot tunes from DJs, live entertainment and "cool poolside vibes."

Tickets start at $15 and are non-refundable.

Pride Crawl

After the pool party, you can join the Pride Crawl that kicks off at BUDDY'S at 4 p.m. and lasts through midnight.

Tickets start at $15 and include drink vouchers, cover charges at all participating bars and more.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project.

Other events

You can find the complete list of Pride Houston 365 events here.

KHOU 11 News is proud to partner with Pride Houston 365 to help support and celebrate the work being done by the organization.