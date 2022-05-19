Here are the artists performing at the 2022 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration

The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. on June 25 at Houston's City Hall. The parade will follow immediately after at 7 p.m.

HOUSTON — The artists for the 2022 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration have been announced.

CeCe Peniston will be this year's opening act. She is known for her hits, "Finally," "Keep On Walkin'," and "Movin' On."

The headliner is rapper Coi Leray, who recently released a single with rapper Nicki Minaj called "Blick Blick."

The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. on June 25 at Houston's City Hall. The parade will happen immediately after, starting at 7 p.m.

This year's theme is: Houston, the beat goes on!

The theme pays tribute to the trailblazers who inspired change and how not even a pandemic will stop the LGBTQ community from celebrating and fighting for equality.

In March, Pride Houston announced a major rebranding with a new logo and theme that will celebrate Houston's LGBTQ+ community year-round.

"Pride Houston is now Pride Houston 365," the organization said. "As of 2022, no longer will we only celebrate in June ... We will continue to strive to promote equality and inclusion through celebration and plan for numerous LGBTQIA+ events all year long to support our community."

Under the rebrand, Pride Houston 365 said its raising funds for youth scholarships and offering ongoing health and wellness education.

KHOU 11 News is proud to partner with Pride Houston 365 to help support and celebrate the work being done by the organization.