'We really need to be aware' | Rising temps can be dangerous for your pets

HOUSTON — With the temperatures reaching the triple-digits this week, the Houston SPCA wants to make sure when you’re finding someplace cool that you don’t leave your pets behind.

In the past few weeks, the Houston SPCA has rescued a number of pets from heat exhaustion, including four puppies left inside a hot car. Sadly, only three of them survived.

Two weeks later, they rescued two dogs and a puppy that was being kept inside a birdcage in direct sunlight with the temperature inside reading 105.

"We were able to get them in time, but it was just a matter of time. Even an hour later, could’ve been devastating for them," Houston SPCA Chief Animal Welfare and Medical Officer Dr. Roberta Westbrook said.

The Houston SPCA fears rescues like this will only increase as the week goes on.

"So we really need to be aware that this is going to be a dangerous time for animals that are outdoors," Westbrook said.

If your pets are left out in the heat without adequate food, water and shelter, the temperature can quickly become deadly for them because, just like humans, pets, too, can have a heat stroke.

"They get too hot, and they’re not able to cool themselves off faster than the heat is raising their body temperature," Westbrook said.

Symptoms include fatigue, heavy panting, drooling and even vomiting. If you notice your pup has these symptoms, get them out of the heat right away, cool them with a damp towel and call your vet.

"So, it’s just really important you get them out of the heat as soon as possible and have some fresh water available for them," Westbrook said.

Not taking care of your pet can have legal consequences.

"It’s a responsibility of owners to provide food, water, shelter and not to keep their animals tied up in a way that they’re not able to access those things," Westbrook said.

The Houston SPCA has 10 full-time investigators who are constantly doing welfare checks on pets that may be in danger. If you see an animal you think needs help, you can call the HSPCA at 713-869-SPCA (7722).

