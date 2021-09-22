'Don't do this please' | Emotional arrest of woman in Pearland caught on video

The incident was caught on camera. Police said the woman was arrested after driving away from a traffic stop and refusing to get out of her car.

PEARLAND, Texas — The Pearland Police Department said it has launched an administrative review of two officers involved in the arrest of a woman who claimed she was three weeks pregnant. That arrest was caught on camera Wednesday morning.

Officers used a Taser on the woman. The video was sent to KHOU 11 News from a viewer.

According to sources, the woman in the video is the sister of Deon Ledet, the man accused of killing Houston police officer Bill Jeffrey and wounding Sgt. Michael Vance when they showed up to his northeast-side apartment to serve an arrest warrant earlier this week. Deon Ledet was killed in the shootout.

Pearland police said the woman was pulled over for speeding in a school zone in the 2000 block of Kirby Drive. They said she was going 48 mph in a 20 mph zone.

"As he (the officer) approached the vehicle, the driver was immediately irate with him," Pearland police Sgt. Summer Neal said.

Police said the woman drove away in the middle of the initial traffic stop.

Authorities said the officer followed the woman into a nearby neighborhood, where she stopped her vehicle a second time. A second officer arrived and authorities said they gave the woman several commands to get out of her car, but she resisted.

Police said they deployed the Taser when the woman grabbed an officer's arm and made a sudden reaching motion to the backseat of her car.

In the video, you can hear the woman, who KHOU 11 News has chosen not to name, pleading with the officers. Onlookers can be heard trying to diffuse the situation.

"Calm down. Calm down," one person was heard saying in the video. "It's better if you calm down."

You can then hear an officer breaking the woman’s car window while a child is crying in the backseat. You can then see officers trying to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

Then you hear the sound of the Taser, and the woman saying she is three weeks pregnant. The woman can be heard mentioning her brother, saying he was killed two days ago by police.

"Do you really need to do that?" the witness can be heard saying in the video.

"Y'all need to stop."

Authorities said the woman was checked out by emergency responders before she was taken to the Brazoria County Jail. She was charged with evading and resisting arrest.

The child was released to family members at the scene, authorities said.

"We are extensively trained in de-escalation and we always try our best to handle situations without resorting to force. Unfortunately, sometimes we are not given that option and then we do what we need to do, per our training, to effect a safe, controlled arrest," Neal said.

The Ledet family said they're waiting to speak to the woman who was arrested before commenting on the incident.

The officers are not on administrative leave but Pearland PD said the review of what happened is ongoing.