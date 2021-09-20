HOUSTON — The suspect in Monday’s shooting was a career criminal with a rap sheet going back to his teenage years.
In court documents, prosecutors argued that Deon Ledet should be kept off the streets on his latest drug case. But a judge gave him bond anyway, and he was released.
Ledet had been arrested 18 times since 2008, according to authorities. Charges including burglary, evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and most recently, two drug cases last November.
Court records show in those cases prosecutors asked for a hearing to deny bail because Ledet, they argued, was a habitual offender who had twice been convicted of a felony.
But instead, Judge Greg Glass granted bond on the cases – one for $10,000 and the other for $20,000.
He was required to get a GPS ankle monitor, but records show he never showed up.
A warrant was later issued for bond violations and Ledet had been a fugitive until HPD knocked on his door Tuesday.
We reached out to Glass to find out why he ruled against prosecutors who argued for no bond. His court coordinator sent us an email saying His Honor had no comment.