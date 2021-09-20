Deon Ledet had been arrested 18 times since 2008. according to court records.

HOUSTON — The suspect in Monday’s shooting was a career criminal with a rap sheet going back to his teenage years.

In court documents, prosecutors argued that Deon Ledet should be kept off the streets on his latest drug case. But a judge gave him bond anyway, and he was released.

Ledet had been arrested 18 times since 2008, according to authorities. Charges including burglary, evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and most recently, two drug cases last November.

Court records show in those cases prosecutors asked for a hearing to deny bail because Ledet, they argued, was a habitual offender who had twice been convicted of a felony.

But instead, Judge Greg Glass granted bond on the cases – one for $10,000 and the other for $20,000.

He was required to get a GPS ankle monitor, but records show he never showed up.

"People make bad choices that they have to live with... you can't take those bad choices away... because once you make a bad choice it's hard to get out of it and you'll end up like this." - Deon Ledet's oldest sister.#khou11 @KHOU https://t.co/qkV0kGWgxN pic.twitter.com/dfsDsNN2Hp — David González (@DavidGonzKHOU) September 20, 2021

A warrant was later issued for bond violations and Ledet had been a fugitive until HPD knocked on his door Tuesday.

We reached out to Glass to find out why he ruled against prosecutors who argued for no bond. His court coordinator sent us an email saying His Honor had no comment.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell me this is the suspect in this morning's shooting of two @houstonpolice officers. Deon Ledet, 30, has 18 arrests on his record, including burglary, evading, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, and drug charges. 1/3 #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/SVA37mqV4H — Jeremy Rogalski (@JRogalskiKHOU) September 20, 2021

2/3 The @HarrisCountyDAO office requested a hearing to deny bail on the two latest drug charges (Nov. 2020), but a judge granted him $10K and $20K bonds. Ledet was released, but then failed to show up and get a GPS ankle montior, per court records. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/JA2rbdwuxN — Jeremy Rogalski (@JRogalskiKHOU) September 20, 2021