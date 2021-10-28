Strangers lend helping hand to teen collecting Halloween costumes for charity

B.J. Rottinghaus loves Halloween. After realizing not everyone can afford a costume, the 14-year old launched a charity to provide costumes to kids in need.

HOUSTON — They say kindness is contagious. B.J. Rottinghaus is the latest Houstonian to provide proof.

Last month, KHOU 11 spotlighted the Memorial High School freshman’s effort to collect Halloween costumes.

Rottinghaus just needed some help covering the cost and boy, did Texans step up to help their fellow Texan.

Within days of KHOU 11 airing Rottinghaus’ story, more than $6,000 in donations was made to the website of his charity organization: Y'alloween.

WHAT AN UPDATE! Last month I shared B.J. Rottinghaus' story.



The @SBISD Memorial HS teen started @yalloweentx which provides #HalloweenCostumes to kids in need.



He called on #khou11 viewers to donate and help @hawctalk!



Talk about #TexansHelpingTexans!

Tune in at 6! pic.twitter.com/dMhMt7jEeA — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 28, 2021

A majority of donations, according to the family, came from strangers. The money allowed the tennis player to purchase three dozen brand new costumes for toddlers to teens staying at the Houston Area Women’s Center, a place working to end domestic and sexual violence.

Rottinghaus recently delivered the costumes.

“It was a hope and a wish,” said Tiffany Gardener who works with children staying at HAWC. “This is the first time we’ve ever had a donation like this come forth.”

The donation allows every child staying at the center to receive a Halloween costume this year, free of charge. Children also had the opportunity to select which costume they would like.

“He’s a big Halloween fan and this is a great way for us to be able to give back to people who need to have a little bit of fun during Halloween,” said dad Brandon Rottinghaus.

Y'alloween received enough donations that the teen could put away some money to kickstart his Halloween costume campaign for 2022.

“We’ve got big plans. We want to work with HAWC next year and we want to be able to take on more organizations.”

B.J. Rottinghaus’ love for Halloween is helping to make the world a better place.