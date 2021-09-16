Texans Helping Texans | Y'alloween, organization created by Houston teen, aims to provide Halloween costumes for all y'all

B.J. Rottinghaus just started the nonprofit. He hopes to collect enough donations to purchase 50 Halloween costumes for kids at the Houston Area Women's Center.

HOUSTON — B.J. Rottinghaus is really hoping people are thinking about Halloween in mid-September. It’s his favorite holiday because of the candy and the costumes.

The 14-year-old west Houston teen just started a non-profit organization which aims to help more children celebrate Halloween.

Rottinghaus’ organization is called Y’alloween.

“It’s like, Halloween for all y’all,” said the Memorial High School freshman. “And we’re just a charity trying to help people get costumes.”

The goal for his initial year is to collect enough donations to purchase 50 Halloween costumes for children staying at the Houston Area Women’s Center, which is working to end domestic and sexual violence.

Rottinghaus and his family have purchased a few costumes to get things going, but dressing up for Halloween can be pricey.

“They were like $40 a costume,” Rottinghaus said. “So that’s a lot, especially for someone who is affected by the pandemic or is kind of looking for a job right now. It’s kind of tough to find $40 to spare.”

That’s why he wants to help. Some of the varsity tennis player’s favorite family memories happened on Oct. 31. Costumes can provide the perfect escape, even for one day.

“I mean, I hope they’re just as happy as we are whenever we go walk around in costume," he said.

Waking up and excited to share some #GOODNEWS with you today on #khou11 at 6!



14YO B.J. is a #TexanHelpingTexans.



He launched @yalloweentx which aims to provide #Halloween costumes to kids who need one. B.J. loves Halloween. 🎃👻



This year's goal: 50 costumes for @hawctalk pic.twitter.com/313tfPsHZj — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) September 16, 2021

KHOU 11 is spotlighting this Texan Helping Texans in mid-September, because Rottinghaus needs donations by mid-October so he can buy costumes and deliver them to the HAWC.