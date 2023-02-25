EPA will pause disposing Ohio toxic wastewater headed for Houston

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Thursday that officials weren't notified the toxic wastewater would be coming to Harris County for disposal.

Jackson Lee said on Twitter she "worked intensely with the EPA and EPA administrator in recent days to protect the community from toxic waste disposal."

The EPA said Norfolk Southern was "solely responsible for the disposal of waste generated by the East Palestine train derailment site" until Feb. 24.

Norfolk Southern was supplied with a list of disposal facilities, according to the EPA. They were then told to immediately pause waste shipments within 24 hours. Plans, disposal, and transportation of waste will now be subject to EPA approval, the agency said.

According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, about half a million gallons of wastewater are already here. Texas Molecular, a facility in Deer Park, expects to receive two million gallons total.

On Thursday, Hidalgo shared her frustration that her office wasn't notified of the water's transportation. She said the state of Ohio, as well as the Texas Commission on Environmental Equality, was involved, but that she wasn't informed the water was being taken to Harris County until she heard about it from the press.

"There's not a statute, there's not a law that says our office has to be made aware when there is hazardous material," Hidalgo said. "Now, is it OK for there to be an international disaster in Ohio, an explosion of this magnitude, and for us to suddenly learn that those same materials have been arriving in our community for a week, driving through our community? I don't think so."

Texas Molecular told KHOU 11 in a statement, "We are chosen based on our capabilities, experience and unique ability to handle a project of this size."

The mayor of Deer Park also said he is confident the disposal is being handled appropriately. He said the company has a permit from the EPA and has been doing this kind of work for 40 years.

Here's the full statement from Rep. Jackson Lee on Twitter:

"Congresswoman Jackson Lee has worked intensely with the EPA and EPA Administrator for the last few days to protect communities from toxic waste disposal. This process of dumping toxic waste in communities without prior notice to local cities and counties has to stop.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is announcing that the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is pausing the disposal of toxic waste from East Palestine, including any disposal headed for Houston and Harris County."

Here's the full statement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency:

"Until February 24, Norfolk Southern had been solely responsible for the disposal of waste generated by the East Palestine train derailment. The company supplied Ohio EPA with their list of selected and utilized disposal facilities on February 23.