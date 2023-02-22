Water used to put out Ohio railcar fire being taken to Texas for safe disposal, City of Deer Park confirm

DEER PARK, Texas — The water used to put out a massive railcar fire in East Palestine, Ohio, is headed to Texas for safe disposal, the City of Deer Park confirmed to KHOU 11.
Editor's note: The above video was published on Feb. 14.
About 50 train cars derailed on February 3, sparking a fire that lasted several days. Some of those cars were carrying hazardous chemicals. Crews collected as much of the firefighting water used as possible to prevent environmental contamination.
That water is being sent to a company called Texas Molecular, which is permitted to properly dispose of hazardous materials, Deer Park officials confirmed to KHOU 11 on Wednesday. The company is located just outside Deer Park.