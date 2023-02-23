Judge Lina Hidalgo frustrated she wasn't told about waste water from Ohio train derailment being brought to Harris Co.

Hidalgo said the facility disposing of the water, Texas Molecular, has received half a million gallons so far and expects to receive a total of two million gallons.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said at a news conference on Thursday that she's upset she wasn't notified that wastewater from an Ohio train derailment is coming to Harris County to be disposed of.

She also confirmed that some of the water is already here.

Hidalgo said the facility disposing of the water, Texas Molecular, has received half a million gallons so far and expects to receive a total of two million gallons.

The majority of Thursday's news conference was Hidalgo sharing her frustration that her office wasn't notified of the water's transportation.

She said the state of Ohio, as well as the Texas Commission on Environmental Equality, was involved.

Hidalgo said she wasn't informed the water was being taken to Harris County until she heard about it from the press.

Texas Molecular is located near Deer Park and the company said it's permitted to handle these kinds of materials.

Hidalgo said she has three concerns: What's being injected into the ground, the health impacts it may have and she questioned whether the company has had any previous violations.

So far, Hidalgo said she hasn't found anything of concern to share with the public.

KHOU 11's Grace White asked Hidalgo if her office is normally notified when hazardous waste comes and goes from the county.

"There's not a statute, there's not a law that says our office has to be made aware when there is hazardous material. Now, is it OK for there to be an international disaster in Ohio, an explosion of this magnitude, and for us to suddenly learn that those same materials have been arriving in our community for a week, driving through our community? I don't think so," Hidalgo said.

Texas Molecular told KHOU 11 in a statement, "We are chosen based on our capabilities, experience and unique ability to handle a project of this size."

The mayor of Deer Park also said he is confident the disposal is being handled appropriately. He said the company has a permit from the EPA and has been doing this kind of work for 40 years.