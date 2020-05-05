Officer Jason Knox to be honored with public visitation, private funeral service later this week

Memorials will be held Friday and Saturday at Houston's First Baptist Church.

HOUSTON — Fallen Houston police officer Jason Knox will be honored with a public visitation and private funeral later this week.

Houston Police Department said public visitation will be held Friday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Houston's First Baptist Church at 7401 Katy Freeway.

It's open to the public and the church will be taking steps to maintain social distancing.

On Saturday, a private funeral will be held in the same location at 11 a.m. HPD said the only persons allowed inside the church service are family, friends, HPD command staff, HPD Air & Marine Division members, members of HPD Class #212 and dignitaries.

After the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church.

Knox was honored with a police escort Monday as his body was taken to a funeral home in northwest Houston. Houstonians lined the procession route to pay their respects.

He is being remembered as a great police officer, a devoted husband and a loving father of two. His untimely death came early Saturday morning. He and Senior Police Officer Chase Cormier were on a call about a reported drowning near the Greenspoint area.

After they were cleared, something went terribly wrong with the aircraft. They fell from the sky and crashed into the leasing office of the Biscayne Apartments. Knox was rushed to the hospital but sadly died.