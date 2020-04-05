The fallen Houston police officer was transported to the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home Monday morning.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Officer Jason Knox was honored with an escort as his body was transported to a funeral home in northwest Houston Monday morning.

The procession started just before 10:30 a.m. at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 1861 Old Spanish Trail and arrived about 45 minutes later at the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home at 1200 West 34th Street.

Houstonians lined the procession route to pay their respects.

Details on a planned visitation and funeral services are still being worked out but since that deadly crash it has been revealed just how much of an impact the fallen tactical flight officer has had.

Knox is being remembered as a great police officer, a devoted husband and a loving father of two. His untimely death came early Saturday morning. He and Senior Police Officer Chase Cormier were on a call about a reported drowning near the Greenspoint area.

After they were cleared, something went terribly wrong with the aircraft. They fell from the sky and crashed into the leasing office of the Biscayne Apartments. Knox was rushed to the hospital but sadly died.

Cormier is still in the hospital Monday morning, and has a long road to recovery.

