'We simply cannot cancel' | Mayor Turner says NRA meeting will go on as scheduled

The NRA convention will go on as planned, with Mayor Turner saying, "We simply cannot cancel a conference... because we do not agree with the subject matter."

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The NRA's annual meeting taking place in Houston this weekend will go on as scheduled, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Editorial note: The above video is from a related story.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from May 27 through May 29 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

"The convention has been on the books for more than two years," Turner said during Wednesday's City Council meeting. "It's a contractual arrangement. We simply cannot cancel a conference or convention because we do not agree with the subject matter."

Senator John Cornyn pulled out of the event before the Uvalde shooting, due to an unexpected change in his schedule, according to his staff.

The event has come under fire now that it's scheduled to take place three days after Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left at least 19 elementary school children and two adults dead.

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke asked on social media for Abbott to withdraw from the meeting and urge the NRA to hold it anywhere but Texas.

"Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend's NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas," O'Rourke wrote on Twitter.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the shooting to call out the Republicans’ decades-long opposition to gun control legislation.

“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”

The Democrats’ pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.

Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers. “If we can’t find a good, strong bill that has bipartisan support, we will continue to pursue this issue on our own,” he said.