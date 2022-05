Here's how to help those injured in the Uvalde school shooting

At least 21 people died in the Robb Elementary School shooting, including 19 children and one teacher.

UVALDE, Texas — Victims of Tuesday's mass shooting are in need of assistance and two blood drives have been set up so far for Texans looking to donate.

The University Health system, based out of San Antonio, says its donor rooms have availability for the next several days.

More information on how you can donate is available on their website.

South Texas' primary blood bank, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, has also organized a blood drive for Wednesday in Uvalde at the Herby Ham Activity Center.

Walk-ins are welcome for those in the area. Interested donors can also make an appointment ahead of time through their website.

The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, a nonprofit based northwest of San Antonio, has started a relief fund for the victims and their families, as well as others affected by the Uvalde shooting.

You can donate on their website.

