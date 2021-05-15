All northbound lanes of North Freeway near 610 closed due to possible fatal crash

Our crew on scene said it appears a vehicle fell from the overpass.

HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of the North Freeway near 610 are closed due to a possible fatal crash, according to Houston police.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m.

Information is limited at this time, but according to our crew at the scene, it appears a vehicle fell from the overpass down to Strokes Street.

Houston Transtar is reporting at least two vehicles were involved in this incident.

How many people were injured in this crash is unknown at this time.

I-45 North Freeway (northbound) @ 610 North Loop., possible fatal crash has all lanes currently blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 15, 2021