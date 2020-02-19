HOUSTON — 39 year-old teacher James Bradley got a lesson in the law Tuesday morning during his initial court appearance.

"Mr. Bradley, you’re here accused of second degree felony indecency with a child," a judge said.

Bradley is accused of inappropriately touching a student inside a Pre-K classroom at Foster Elementary last February.

According to court records, the alleged victim told her mother it happened a number of times and “made her feel sad.”

"And he seems like such a happy man, and he loves children,” said parent Briell Collins.

Bradley’s arrest followed that of former HISD teacher Raymon Williams. He’s charged with inappropriately touching at least four children while working at Kashmere Gardens Elementary.

RELATED: HISD elementary teacher accused of touching at least 4 students inappropriately

"That’s just a sad thing that we’re dealing with right now with HISD,” said HISD board trustee Wanda Adams.

Adams said it appears Bradley was moved to Lockhart Elementary after allegations arose at Foster. But she believes he should have been placed on leave instead.

"If there’s an allegation of anything involving children, until the investigation is completed, they should be sent home," Adams said. "They should not be allowed to be at any of our campuses.”

She supports a so-called “do not hire registry” rolled out last month by the Texas Education Agency. It allows districts to identify teachers who have criminal records or those who are simply under investigation for alleged misconduct.

It will eventually be available for public viewing.

“That's good," said aunt Brittany Brass. "I mean, because we have to know who’s teaching, and who’s around our kids eight hours of the day.”

But the head of the Houston Federation of Teachers said you’re innocent until proven guilty.

“Allegations can always happen," said HFT President Zeph Capo in a statement. "Listing investigations before they are adjudicated is tantamount to Salem witch trials.”

HISD said it is cooperating with investigations, and school safety remains the district’s top priority.

For more information about the TEA's new database, tap/click here.

