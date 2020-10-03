HOUSTON — From bustling nightlife to must-try brunch spots right in the heart of Houston, we're keeping you "In the Loop" on Houston’s best neighborhoods. This morning, our Chinedu Ogu takes us on a tour of Midtown!

Right in the heart of Houston in the shadow of the H-Town skyline, a neighborhood that's constantly reinventing itself – Midtown.

Midtown started its life as a residential neighborhood, nestled along the edges of the city's core. Baldwin Park offers a glimpse into the area's past.

In addition to Baldwin Park, Midtown Park opened in 2017 and is home to three acres of urban green space, complete with a trail, a water feature, a pavilion, a playground and dog park.

"Midtown Park is awesome! Toby loves it, my dog loves it. They always have events..."

"Midtown Park is probably one of the larges green spaces in Houston," one resident said.

But that's not all.

As more and more people embrace living in the center city, businesses and housing are filling in along the MetroRail line that runs through the heart of the neighborhood and it's just a train ride from NRG Stadium and the Texas Medical Center.

"I love it. I work just downtown, I live over her so, I don't even have to drive. I just hop a couple of blocks over here, pick up some breakfast tacos, and take the tram downtown to the office," another resident said.

Speaking of food – Midtown has plenty to offer the hungry Houstonian, including food from all over the world.

"I just love going to coffee shops here and like going to restaurants. There's just a lot of interesting people."

Craving some soul food to start your day? The Breakfast Klub has you covered.

And whether you want artistic creations on your plate or art that takes up a city block, you'll love the creativity on display in Midtown.

Artist Caroline Truong just finished mural depicting a visual love letter to the Vietnamese impact on Houston.

"I painted this mural to celebrate Vietnamese people being here in Houston, adding to our diverse culture and the local neighborhood."

What do the next 20 years hold?

Perhaps another, new act as Houston tries to re-invent itself again this time as a high-tech hub with Midtown at the center of a new Innovation District.





