SPRING, Texas — A boil water notice has been lifted for a neighborhood in Spring after water quality tests found E. coli at a site last week.

The tests in the Candlelight Hills subdivision were done by Aqua America.

It found total coliform after sampling on July 15. Then repeat samples on July 17 tested positive for E. coli.

Aqua is coordinating with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to investigate the cause of the test results. TCEQ asked Aqua to issue a boil water advisory for all of its customers in Candlelight Hills.

Aqua said it was also taking additional samples to ensure the entire distribution system is free of bacteria.

New water samples were taken from the system Saturday and the test results were negative.

Aqua purchases water from the city of Houston.

