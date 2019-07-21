HOUSTON — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting another man in the face, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sheriff Gonzalez said on Twitter Charles Gil Garza, 25, was arrested Sunday morning.

Garza allegedly opened fire on the victim Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walgreens near the intersection of FM 529 and Queenston Boulevard.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was flown by Life Flight to the Texas Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the mouth.

On Sunday, Sheriff Gonzalez said he is still in the hospital, in critical but stable condition.

Garza has been charged with aggravated assault.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

