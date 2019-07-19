PASADENA, Texas — The First Pasadena State Bank Building was imploded early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the bank on 1001 E. Southmore Avenue. The city closed down streets around the implosion and people weren't allowed within a certain distance.

The building was originally built in 1962 but had been neglected for decades. At 12 stories high, it stood tall as a reminder of years past.

After being sold time and time again, it went into foreclosure in 1990 and since 2002, it has been empty, its windows shattered and bricks crumbling.

Hundreds gathered to watch in person and online as KHOU 11 covered the implosion live.

“I just remember it going up in sections, just a little bit at a time, and as a little boy, I just thought it was going to go all the way to the sky, all the way to God.” said David Brammer, who lives in Pasadena.

“This building means a lot to Pasadena,” said Mayor Jeff Wagner in a story we covered last year. “This building was going to be the first of many, many skyscrapers. It just didn’t happen that way.”

He said the city has tried to revitalize the building but it just wasn't an option.

“You’ve got asbestos of course, you’ve got mold. It’s been vacant for so long with broken windows, a big hole in the roof. The basement was full of water, and you can just imagine what’s in all the floors and ceilings.” he said.

The property's current owner is the Pasadena Economic Development Corporation. They spent three times what the building is worth to demolish it.

"So now you look forward to the future. You look forward to a real good opportunity, progress. So we’re excited about that, we’re looking forward to it.” said Steve Cote, President of the Pasadena Economic Development Corporation.

John Quinlan, who owns Macroplaza Mall, is hoping the property will be turned into an all-inclusive shopping destination.

"Thirty years ago, that was the center of Pasadena, but out of this coming down today, and the development of the mall, now this will become the center of Pasadena once again.” said Quinlan.

If you would like to own a piece of Pasadena history, the Pasadena Heritage Museum will be selling bricks from the old bank.

Twitter video credit: Pasadena Channel

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM