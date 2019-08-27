KATY, Texas — Katy ISD officials say parents can pick up their children after air conditioning units at Seven Lakes high and junior high schools went out early Tuesday morning.

CenterPoint Energy informed the school district that two of its fuse in the area of the two campuses have blown. Officials say the AC should be restored by mid-morning but are allowed to pick up their children and it will be counted as an excused absence.

For those they stay on campus, the district says school staff will be do everything possible to ensure students are comfortable.

The district released the following statement:

“Dear SLHS and SLJH parents/guardians and staff,

“CenterPoint Energy has arrived on site to address the issue. The latest information from CenterPoint is that the AC will be restored by mid-morning. All buses and after school activities are running as scheduled. If parents feel the need to pick up their student(s) the absence will be excused.

“We’ll continue to updated you as information becomes available.

“Thank you for your continued patience and support.”

