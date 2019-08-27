HOUSTON — A pregnant woman was shot at a car wash in southwest Houston Monday evening, police said.

This happen at about 7:08 p.m. near Fondren and Willowbend Boulevard.

Police said the 19-year-old, who is 12 to 13 weeks pregnant, and her boyfriend were walking near the car wash when someone in a passing car opened fire.

The woman was shot twice in the abdomen and once on the elbow. She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police did not know if she was the target or an innocent bystander. Her boyfriend, who was armed, show back at the car which sped away.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Check back for updates.

