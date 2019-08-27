FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a woman and her boyfriend who are accused of beating and stabbing her stepfather at his Fort Bend County home.

Usaria Quiera Castillo, 19, and Josiah Malik Brown, 20, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged attack happened just before midnight Sunday at a home in the 17200 block of Pastoria Drive just north of Beechnut.

Deputies and EMS responded to a call of a medical emergency after a neighbor said the victim showed up banging on his door covered in blood.

Deputies said the 42-year-old victim was assaulted with a baseball bat and a machete. He was airlifted to a local hospital with several stab wounds.

The stepdaughter and her boyfriend were last seen leaving the home on foot.

“We must find these two dangerous criminals,” Sheriff Troy Nehls stated in a press release on Tuesday.

The victim remained in the hospital at last check.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 281-342-TIPS (8477). All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

