HOUSTON — The NCAA Men’s Final Four means a lot more than just crowning a national champion.

The NCAA Men's Final Four Legacy Project's goal is to leave a lasting impact on the community. This year's recipient was the Blue Triangle Community Center in Houston's Third Ward.

"Kids, especially those in under-served areas, deserve first-class facilities," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Tuesday.

The Legacy Project included a $100,000 renovation of the community center's gymnasium.

"As we looked at our options, it was very clear that the Blue Triangle was a special place,” Degree spokesperson Katie Anne Head said.

Degree Deodorant covered the cost of transforming the old gymnasium, namely the court, to something the center was unable to fund itself amid other post-Harvey projects.

"Thank you for being there to help my dream come true," Blue Triangle founding president Charlotte Bryant said. "And to enable the coming generations whose feet hit this floor to feel your consideration and encouragement.”

Bryant, 92, helped save the Blue Triangle from potential closure years ago and is thrilled future generations will have a chance of scoring potential life lessons like Texas Southern University basketball player Kehlin Farooq who helped break in the new court.

"I came here as a kid," Farooq said. "And there’s many opportunities that come with playing basketball. Not just playing college, but also it builds leadership and different aspects of becoming a better person.”

Blue Triangle's playground and butterfly garden also got a refresher.