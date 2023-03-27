Houston city officials talk security ahead of Final Four weekend

Houston's mayor, as well as police and fire chief outlined what to expect as the Final Four comes to town.

HOUSTON — The countdown is on. It’s nearly time for the Final Four here in Houston.

This is the city’s fourth time hosting the Final Four, but this time, they also have the Astros and Rockets playing, plus a New Edition concert this weekend, too. So downtown is going to be busy.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the heads of Houston police, fire and METRO stood in front of the men’s National Championship trophy as they laid out the safety and transportation plan.

It’s been in the works for a year and a half. They emphasized all NCAA events have a clear bag policy and that no weapons will be allowed.

The Emergency Operations Center will be activated starting Friday. HPD Chief Troy Finner said there will be a lot of officers, but he wouldn’t talk numbers. There will be hundreds of officers seen and unseen.

Chief Finner also urged people to avoid driving drunk by using ride share or METRO, especially if they’re drinking.

All METRO rail lines will be free from this Friday, March 31, through Monday, April 3. The head of METRO says that the agency’s police officers will be out there and working with the city’s police and fire departments.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena is telling people to avoid downtown if they don’t have to be downtown or if they’re not taking part in the events.

