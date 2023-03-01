Men's Final Four bag policy and what is not allowed inside

The policy is also in effect for all of the ancillary events taking place this weekend like Final Four Fan Fest and the March Madness Music Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The policy is also in effect for all of the ancillary events taking place this weekend like Final Four Fan Fest and the March Madness Music Festival.

Approved bags include:

12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches clear plastic bag

1 gallon clear plastic storage bag

5.5 inches by 8.5 inches clutch purse

3 inches by 4 inches clutch purse

Prohibited bags include:

Backpacks

Purses

Camera bags

Binoculars Cases

Fanny packs

Seat cushions

Printed pattern plastic bags.

There is also no concealed or open carry.

What items are not allowed inside NRG Stadium?

The following items are prohibited from the Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium:

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Artificial noisemakers or noisemaking devices of any kind.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to, the following: all purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags. Please refer to the bag policy.

Balls or any object that can be used as a projectile.

Cameras with professional lenses longer than 4”, GoPros, video recorders and mono/tripods.

Chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vape pens.

Outside food and beverage and containers of any kind (except for guests with medical and dietary needs). An exception will be made for factory-sealed water bottles 20 ounces or fewer (one per person).

Fireworks or pyrotechnics.

Folding chairs, stools, seating devices, and blankets.

Illegal drugs.

Laser pointers.

Poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie sticks.

Signs larger than 3’ x 2’ or flags larger than 3’ x 5’.

Umbrellas.

Unmanned aircraft systems and radio-controlled model aircraft/drones.

Yard games, glow sticks, marker pens and inflatables.

Skateboards, scooters and personal motorized vehicles (Exceptions will be made for those needed to aid guests with disabilities.).

Any other item(s) determined by event management to be dangerous or inappropriate will not be allowed into NCAA events.