NASSAU BAY, Texas — Hundreds of police officers escorted the body of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan through the city she served following her funeral Wednesday.

Sgt. Sullivan was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop.

Sullivan received a unique escort, with her casket riding on a motorcycle sidecar. Sullivan was national president of the Sisters Eternal Motorcycle Club.

Dozens of people lined the streets as the procession came into town, and past the police department.

"I did not know her personally, but the story just touched me," said Kayla Prinz, a Nassau Bay resident. "Us actually here – they can feel it. They can feel that we care and we’re here for them and we’re almost like hugging them and holding them up."

RELATED: How you can help the family of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

RELATED: Tiffany Henderson and her boyfriend taken into custody after new bonds set

RELATED: 'Innocent until proven guilty' | Mom defends son charged with capital murder of Sgt. Sullivan

A Patriot Rider named Shawn Dixon planted 16 small American flags at the corner of NASA Road 1 and Saturn Road to symbolize Sullivan's nearly 16 years of service as an officer.

"I just thought it was the right thing to do today," said Dixon.

RELATED: Even when his bond was set at $150K, here's why Tavores Henderson wasn't getting out of jail

RELATED: Timeline: From hotel hideouts to lying to police, here's how investigators tracked down Tavores Henderson

RELATED: 'Her smile was constant' | Motorcycle club remembers Nassau Bay sergeant killed in line of duty

Much of the discussion among people as they waited for the procession was about the initial bond given to Sullivan's alleged killer. Lucky Kilmer, a former Nassau Bay firefighter said he had met Sullivan multiple times, and called her a kind person.

"I really can’t explain it. It goes deep down. Especially what happened to her. It was very senseless. I still don’t understand it. It’s pretty hard to deal with," said Kilmer. "My emotions have me caught up and thinking about her right now. She’s going to be with us in spirit, so I’m focusing on that right now."

Police officers from all over Texas – and some from as far away as New York City – helped escort Sergeant Sullivan.

The mayor said during the funeral services that December 29th will be Sergeant Kaila Sullivan Day in the city to tie in with the anniversary of when she joined the police department.