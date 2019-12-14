HOUSTON — The investigation into the death of Nassau Bay Police Department Sergeant Kaila Sullivan is still not over. But a lot happened within the first 48 hours of the case.

We reviewed interviews, read through court documents and scoured social media to create a timeline of how investigators went from a crime scene to the arrest of 21-year-old capital murder suspect Tavores Henderson.

8:30 p.m. Dec. 10: Nassau Bay Police pull over the driver of a red Jeep at some apartments off San Sebastian Court. Police say Henderson has an active warrant for domestic violence. Sgt. Sullivan is called in for backup. During his arrest, police say Henderson struggled with police, jumped back in the jeep and ran over Sullivan. Police say Henderson then ditched the SUV and ran away. The search for the 21-year old begins, and so does the mourning for the officer.

Nassau Bay Police pull over the driver of a red Jeep at some apartments off San Sebastian Court. Police say Henderson has an active warrant for domestic violence. Sgt. Sullivan is called in for backup. During his arrest, police say Henderson struggled with police, jumped back in the jeep and ran over Sullivan. Police say Henderson then ditched the SUV and ran away. The search for the 21-year old begins, and so does the mourning for the officer. 11:30 p.m. Dec. 10: Sullivan died at a hospital. The sergeant is the first line of duty death for Nassau Bay.

Sullivan died at a hospital. The sergeant is the first line of duty death for Nassau Bay. 12:30 a.m. Dec. 11: Surveillance cameras capture Henderson being dropped off at the Sterling Inn. His mom, Tiffany Henderson, was driving a red Toyota hatchback with her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, in the front seat.

Surveillance cameras capture Henderson being dropped off at the Sterling Inn. His mom, Tiffany Henderson, was driving a red Toyota hatchback with her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, in the front seat. 1:10 a.m. Dec. 11: Tiffany Henderson and Wheeler pull up to her home on Shelby Circle where Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are waiting. Court documents reveal Tiffany Henderson first denied knowing Tavores Henderson but later admitted their connection while denying she knew where he was. She told deputies about a locked room in her house that Tavores Henderson had access to. With the help of a search warrant, SWAT entered the residence. He was not located there.

Tiffany Henderson and Wheeler pull up to her home on Shelby Circle where Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are waiting. Court documents reveal Tiffany Henderson first denied knowing Tavores Henderson but later admitted their connection while denying she knew where he was. She told deputies about a locked room in her house that Tavores Henderson had access to. With the help of a search warrant, SWAT entered the residence. He was not located there. 1 p.m. Dec. 11: Crime Stoppers was offering a $20,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of Tavores Henderson who was officially charged with felony murder.

Crime Stoppers was offering a $20,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of Tavores Henderson who was officially charged with felony murder. Dec. 12: Tavores Henderson is arrested. An anonymous tip led deputies to a home off Heritage Trail Drive. Investigators said a friend of Tavores Henderson lives there. His mom and her boyfriend drove up before authorities could siege the home. Tiffany Henderson was allowed to go in and talk to her son who then walked out and surrendered. According to court documents, Tiffany Henderson told investigators she lied to them, “because I am a mom.” Her boyfriend says he lied, “because I was scared.”

Tavores Henderson is arrested. An anonymous tip led deputies to a home off Heritage Trail Drive. Investigators said a friend of Tavores Henderson lives there. His mom and her boyfriend drove up before authorities could siege the home. Tiffany Henderson was allowed to go in and talk to her son who then walked out and surrendered. According to court documents, Tiffany Henderson told investigators she lied to them, “because I am a mom.” Her boyfriend says he lied, “because I was scared.” Dec. 13: Charges against Tavores Henderson were boosted to the “capital murder of a police officer.”

