Fight breaks out at Motel 6, leaving party goer with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

Investigators said a couple of party goers got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot that escalated to violence.

HOUSTON — A man is hospitalized after a large party at a Motel 6 turned violent over the weekend near the Hobby area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 10:06 p.m. Sunday at the motel in the 9000 block of Airport Boulevard.

Investigators said a couple of party goers got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot that escalated to violence.

One of the people involved reportedly grabbed a pistol and shot a man several times. Police said the shooter then left in a black pickup truck, possibly a Chevy truck.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. He is expected to survive, police said.

They said a second person may have pulled out a rifle and pointed it at the other guests during the confrontation but didn’t shoot.

Investigators are looking at surveillance footage to get a better sense of what happened. They're also searching for the shooter and his truck.