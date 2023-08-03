Snakes, tarantulas and a crocodile rescued from house fire in Houston area

The East Montgomery County Fire Department said they were paged to a house fire and within moments the call notes updated to read multiple animals were in the home.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A jaw-dropping picture posted on the East Montgomery County Fire Department Facebook page proves that firefighters need all of their flowers.

These public servants -- or should we say animal servants for this story -- didn't let certain critters stop them from being the heroes they are.

The department said it was called to a house fire in the area and within moments the call notes were updated to read 20 snakes, lizards, tarantulas and a crocodile will be secured inside the home. Yep, you read that right.

Not only were these firefighters up against a possible blaze, but several exotic animals that could harm them.

The department said they weren't expecting that but said animals aren't exempt from protection.

"We will rescue your animals [too] if possible!! Everyone just thought we rescued cats in trees….. LOL," the department posted on Facebook.