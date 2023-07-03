Woman offers big reward for stolen dog's return

Luca, a 5-year-old French bulldog, was taken during a break-in at an apartment in the Rice Military area on Feb. 27.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman is desperate to get her family dog back after he was taken during a burglary. The crime appears to be caught on camera and now there’s a big reward for Luca’s safe return.

Maria Sganga said on Feb. 27, surveillance video shows three men breaking into an apartment on Koehler Street, in the Rice Military area. The video shows them go in and out several times over an hour as they carry items out. At one point Luca, a 5-year-old French Bulldog, can be seen happily bounding along with them.

“Luca is so used to being around people and just welcoming them,” Sganga said. “So, I think he was excited to think he was going for a walk. It was so incredibly sad to think that he trusted them.”

The Houston Police Department said it's investigating but hasn't confirmed that the men seen on camera are the suspects, which is why KHOU 11 News chose to blur their faces.

Stealing dogs is not uncommon, especially French bulldogs. The American Kennel Club calls it dog flipping. It’s a quick way to make a buck. French bulldogs are among the most stolen because they’re easy to carry, they’re expensive and a lot of people want one.

Sganga wants Luca to be returned and is offering a $2,500 reward -- no questions asked.

"He’s my grandson. I mean, that’s what I call him. I don’t really care what the situation is. I’m not judging. I just want Luca back," Sganga said.