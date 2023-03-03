Texas Parks and Wildlife: Gator had been living in backyard for years

The homeowner was cited and the gator removed to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — "Alligators don’t make good pets." That’s the message from Texas Parks and Wildlife after removing one from a Texas homeowner’s backyard Friday morning.

The game warden posted video to social media showing the gator being taken from the Caldwell County home. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, the gator had received good care at the home, but at eight feet long had outgrown its habitat.

The gator was taken to Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels where it’ll be cared for by wildlife rehabilitators.

