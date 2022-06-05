Police still searching for Felicia Johnson 3 weeks after she went missing

Houston police are leading the investigation into the 24-year-old's disappearance with the FBI assisting.

HOUSTON — Friday marks three weeks since Felicia Johnson went missing.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has joined the voices advocating for answers.

"We hope to God she is found safely," she said.

Johnson’s father is still in Houston and told KHOU 11 he met with police Friday. He said things are moving in the right direction, but couldn’t go into details because of the ongoing investigation.

“This was a precious young woman, she came to our community and we owed her safety and we need to find her," said Jackson Lee.

Finding solid leads hasn’t been easy. The 24-year-old is from San Diego. Her father, Kevin Johnson, believes she was at Cover Girls on West Little York the night she went missing. He says they found her cell phone at bear creek park, but Houston police have not confirmed that story.

Last week, Johnson made a public plea outside City Hall.

"My plea today is to the city of Houston and all of it's government entities, would hear my heart and my plea and to not hold back any information or efforts that could help bring Felicia home," he said.

The adult entertainment club Cover Girls told KHOU 11 it’s handed over surveillance footage and is cooperating with police. The FBI confirms it’s involved too.

Jackson Lee hopes the story will get more Houstonians attention.

“I want to simply say to the family, I am joining with them, we won’t let up until we find out what happened to this precious young woman, this daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnson who came to Houston to seek greater opportunities.”