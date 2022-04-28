Houston nightclub responds to father's allegations into Felicia Johnson's disappearance

The Cover Girl nightclub on Thursday reassured it's still cooperating with Houston police in the Felicia Johnson investigation.

HOUSTON — It's been 13 days and still no sign of Felicia Johnson, the 24-year-old California woman who disappeared after applying for a job at a Houston nightclub.

Felicia's father, Kevin, has said details from Houston police have been scarce and he feels like he's in the same position he was in when he arrived from California to Houston nearly two weeks ago.

"Nevertheless, it took approximately five days before Houston PD would begin to investigate Felicia's disappearance. Since that time I've stepped back and allowed them to do their job, however, I have yet to be provided with any information as it relates to her last known whereabouts which I believe to be the Cover Girls nightclub," he said during a rally Thursday in front of City Hall.

Kevin said he believes Houston police and other local government entities are purposely being silent on his daughter's investigation, even calling out Black Lives Matter Houston and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for not intervening.

"As a girl dad, I'm more than sure you understand why I will not stop fighting to take Felicia home," he said to Turner during the rally. "I'm hoping you would also partner with me, making sure no stone goes unturned and all accountable are brought to justice to find my baby girl and bring her home safely."

Kevin believes his daughter's disappearance stemmed from criminal conduct and suggested the club may bear some of the blame.

The club's attorney released a statement Thursday, reassuring the club is still working with the Houston Police Department in the search for Felicia and denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Read the full statement below:

“First, let me say that the Club hopes Ms. Johnson is found safe and is reunited with her family. We can understand the frustration of her family members, and we want nothing less than Ms. Johnson the be found free of harm.

With respect to our working with the Houston Police Department, the Club has been transparent and has willingly providing all the video surveillance that has been requested and have done so without any hesitation. We have provided the Police Department with access to our employees who have also voluntarily provided to the police the information they have. Our cooperation will continue and we will work hand in hand with the Police Department if they need anything further.

I will also state that any suggestion that Cover Girls had anything to do with this young lady’s disappearance is categorically false. Unsubstantiated allegations and untrue assertions that Cover Girls was in any way involved in Ms. Johnson’s disappearance are defamatory at best, and boasting lies about Cover Girls will do nothing to help find this young lady. “

The Harris County DA's Office is also weighing in, releasing the following statement:

“Police agencies are in charge of all missing persons cases and we hope for her sake and her family’s sake, that she is found soon and found safe; our hearts go out to them. If and when a suspect is identified in any crime related to her whereabouts, prosecutors will work with police agencies to seek justice on her behalf.”

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for Felicia's disappearance.

"We know somebody out there knows something," Crime Stoppers' Andy Kahan said. "You just don't disappear without somebody noticing something."