Have you seen her? Elderly woman with Alzheimer's last seen in northwest Houston

If you've seen Gloria Saldana, please call HPD missing persons investigators at 832-394-1840.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an elderly woman who struggles with Alzheimer’s after she disappeared Friday from the Greater Inwood area.

Gloria Saldana, 76, was last seen leaving the 10100 block of Lost Trail Street. The nearest major intersection is W. Mt. Houston Road and Antoine Drive.

She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that is greying. No other information was given about her appearance.

If you’ve seen Saldana or know her whereabouts, please call Houston Police Department patrol at 713-884-3131 or the department’s missing persons division at 832-394-1840.