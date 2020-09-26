Two HFD firefighters injured after falling from second floor of apartment building while battling fire

One firefighter suffered a laceration. The other suffered an ankle injury.

HOUSTON — Two Houston Fire Department firefighters were injured early Saturday morning while trying to put out a fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The firefighters were looking for residents who may have still been inside the burning building in the 5700 block of Glenmont Drive when they fell from the second floor to the first.

Officials said due to heavy smoke, the firefighters didn't notice the floor was missing.

One firefighter suffered a laceration. The other suffered an ankle injury. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery.

The fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters are not sure how the fire started but said when they arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor.

The fire was starting to extend to the roof and another building in the apartment complex, but firefighters were able to contain it before it caused even more damage.

Luckily, no residents were injured.

Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.