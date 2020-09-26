Brazosport Water Authority issues do not use water advisory due to brain-eating amoeba in the supply

The advisory applies to water in Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenburg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scot

HOUSTON — The Brazosport Water Authority has issued a do not use water advisory after it was informed of naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba in the water supply.

The advisory applies to water in Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenburg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott.

The Brazosport Water Authority is issuing a Do Not Use Advisory for all water in the following cities: Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenburg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott. pic.twitter.com/PWp95dXdrE — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020

The Governor’s Office has directed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to work with the Brazosport Water Authority on resolving the issue as quickly as possible.

Under this advisory, residents are urged not to drink or use tap water from the impacted system, including bathing. Officials said flushing the toilet is OK under the advisory.

Officials said the do-not-use advisory will remain in place until the water system has been flushed and samples indicate the water is safe to use.