Texas A&M-Galveston student found dead, another missing in unrelated incidents, school says

The school tweeted early Friday that one student's death in a residence hall is unrelated to another student's disappearance.

GALVESTON, Texas — There are many unanswered questions Friday morning in the search for a missing Texas A&M-Galveston student.

The student is reportedly a member of the Corps of Cadets and was last seen Wednesday afternoon, although authorities have not yet officially released their name or photo.

The school and fellow students realized the individual was missing when he or she didn’t show up for formation or roll call.

1/2: A TOUGH morning for students here @AggiesByTheSea waking up to sad news — last night officials say a student was found dead in a dorm room, member of class of ‘23, no word yet on cause.

In a completely UNRELATED incident another student remains missing...

A search and rescue team was assembled Thursday, which included help from the U.S. Coast Guard, campus police and both Galveston and Texas City police.

Crews searched all of Thursday for the student into the evening, but the Coast Guard suspended their search around 10:30 p.m.

The search may continue after sunrise on Friday.

At the same time of the search, another student was found dead in a residence hall, although school authorities said that is an unrelated incident. There are no reports that the death is tied to foul play.

The school tweeted the following early in the morning:

"The search for our missing student was suspended overnight. We are awaiting confirmation the search will resume at daylight. We will continue to keep you updated as information is provided to us.

With great sadness, we share a separate and unrelated incident. Last night, a member of the Class of '23 was found dead in their residence hall room. Additional details will not be provided at this time. We mourn with each of you in this tragic loss.