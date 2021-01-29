Unlicensed boarding house worker accused of tying up senior citizen, causing injuries that led to his death

56-year-old John Grant is wanted by Houston police. He's accused of tying up Clifton Barber, causing injuries that led to his death.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a boarding house worker accused of tying up a senior citizen, leading to his death.

It allegedly happened in a Houston residence that had been turned into a group boarding home in May.

A former resident and key witness said, “About a dozen guys that were sleeping in beds out in the garage.”

The former resident said a man he knew as Cliff would get tied up by the worker. The Houston Police Department identifies the victim as Clifton Joseph Barber.

“If he didn't obey the house rules, the guy who was in charge of the people staying out in the garage would tie him down,” the witness said. “You ever seen those white shower chairs? It was one of those. His legs were tied to the legs of the chair. His arms were tied to the arms of the chair.”

Kristina Roberts is Chief of the Elder Exploitation Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

“The ties were so tight that it created kind of an abscess and infection in his arm that he later died from,” she said.

Court documents say Barber was bound from midday to sunset. The coroner also found signs of blunt force trauma all over his body. His death was ruled a homicide.

The suspect in the case is 56-year-old John Grant.

Houston police said Grant worked at another boarding home with more than 30 residents. Both facilities were unlicensed.

“Unlicensed group and boarding homes, unregulated group and boarding homes, it’s becoming a huge issue,” Roberts said.

The witness said he thinks about 36 people were residential clients in the home where he and Barber lived.