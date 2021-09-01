Have you seen him? Missing 74-year-old man with cognitive impairment last seen in Livingston

Investigators said he was riding in a red 2008 Chevrolet HHR with Texas License Plate KCH3051.

HOUSTON — A 74-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment has gone missing in Polk County, according to investigators.

Herbert Joseph Haines was last seen in the 1600 block of W. Church Street in Livingston about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said he was riding in a red 2008 Chevrolet HHR with Texas License Plate KCH3051.

Haines is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials are concerned for his health and safety.

A Silver Alert has been issued for parts of Houston, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Lake Charles.