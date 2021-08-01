Police looking for woman with dementia who went missing near Missouri City

Anyone with information should call HPD Missing Persons at 713-731-5223.

HOUSTON — Have you seen 51-year-old Valarie Marshall Hopkins?

Houston police say the woman, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the 17000 block of Artwood Lane in far southwest Houston, near Missouri City.

She was reported missing by police on Thursday.

She was last seen walking, wearing a white shirt with black pants and black glasses.

She is about five feet tall and weighs 163 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes with a medium complexion.