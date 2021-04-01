x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

84-year-old man reported missing in northeast Houston, police say

Charles McCoy was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Lakewood Drive.
Credit: Houston Police Department

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are searching for a 84-year-old man who missing over the weekend in northeast Houston.

Charles McCoy was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Lakewood Drive, according to the Houston Police Department.

McCoy also goes by the names Charles Heath and Buddy Heath.

He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, investigators said. McCoy was wearing a green sweater and black hat when he was last seen.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call HPD missing persons investigators at 832-394-1840

Related Articles