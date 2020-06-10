Martina Lopez, 'childlike' woman with autism, is missing again

The 20-year-old woman with multiple medical problems was last seen at St. Joseph Medical Center.

HOUSTON — Martina Lopez is missing again after walking away from a hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

The 20-year-old has autism, epilepsy and bipolar disorder.

Lopez was the subject of a frantic search last month after walking away from her family’s home on Sept. 11.

With help from Texas Equusearch volunteers, Lopez was found safe 10 days later.

“Martina has several serious medical issues, and she is not intellectually able to know she is in danger. Martina is very naive and childlike, which makes her vulnerable to any predator,” Equusearch said in a statement released before she was found.

Lopez is 5’1, 140 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

A description of what she was last seen wearing isn’t available.

Police also don’t know which direction she was headed in, but family members say she enjoys going to the Houston Zoo and Hermann Park. She has been known to use the METRORail to get around.

If you see her, please call HPD’s missing persons division at 832-394-1840.