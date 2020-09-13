20-year-old woman with autism missing in north Houston

Martina Lopez was last seen Friday night near the METRO Red Line just outside the 610 Loop.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them find a missing woman who has several medical conditions.

Martina Lopez was last seen in the 6800 block of Roswell Street on Friday, Sept. 11 at about 10 p.m.

She was wearing a camouflage jacket, pink shorts and gold sandals. She was also carrying a pink backpack.

Lopez's family told police she has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and epilepsy. She's about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair.