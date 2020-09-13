20-year-old woman with autism missing in north Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them find a missing woman who has several medical conditions.
Martina Lopez was last seen in the 6800 block of Roswell Street on Friday, Sept. 11 at about 10 p.m.
She was wearing a camouflage jacket, pink shorts and gold sandals. She was also carrying a pink backpack.
Lopez's family told police she has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and epilepsy. She's about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Person Desk at 832-394-1840.