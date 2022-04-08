Houston real estate industry icon Martha Turner has died at 81

HOUSTON — Houston real estate pioneer Martha Turner has died at the age of 81, according to the firm she founded.
One of the most recognized names in real estate, the East Texas native is being remembered as a powerhouse in the industry who mentored hundreds of real estate professionals.
Turner started her business from scratch in 1981 and grew it to a $2 billion a year real estate firm with dozens of agents, according to the Houston Business Journal.
“To be successful, you have to love what you do, love the people around you, make everyone feel special, and realize that you are the only person in charge of your life," Turner once said.
Turner turned over the reins in 2014 when she sold her firm to Sotheby's, but she stayed on as chairwoman emeritus.
“My life wasn’t a straight highway. “I’ve had many trials and tribulations,” Turner told the Business Journal back then. “I don’t want my book to be a dry one. I have some funny stories to tell along the way.”
Turner's namesake company shared the following statement on Friday.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share that our beloved namesake Martha Turner has passed away. Martha has been a deeply respected leader in the Houston real estate community and an inspiration, friend, and mentor to us all. Last year, celebrated 40 years of excellence, and, in her honor, we will continue her legacy by upholding the values she established so many years ago; honesty, integrity, inclusion, professionalism, transparency, enthusiasm, community outreach, and equality. We are so fortunate to live out her vision and we will be forever grateful for the opportunity she gave us all to be successful."