Houston real estate industry icon Martha Turner has died at 81

It is with a heavy heart that we share that our beloved namesake Martha Turner has passed away. Martha has been a deeply respected leader in the Houston real estate community and an inspiration, friend, and mentor to us all. Last year, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty celebrated 40 years of excellence, and, in her honor, we will continue her legacy by upholding the values she established so many years ago; honesty, integrity, inclusion, professionalism, transparency, enthusiasm, community outreach, and equality. We are so fortunate to live out her vision and we will be forever grateful for the opportunity she gave us all to be successful. Martha once said, “To be successful, you have to love what you do, love the people around you, make everyone feel special, and realize that you are the only person in charge of your life.”