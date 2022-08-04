Watch: Good Samaritan from Bellaire saves man who drove into Houston Ship Channel

A hero named Robert C. Moore came to the rescue of a man who drove off the Lynchburg Ferry landing. The Coast Guard honored the good Samaritan with an award.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A hero who came to the rescue of a man after seeing his car drive into the Houston Ship Channel was honored by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday.

Robert C. Moore and his wife saw the man drive off the Lynchburg Ferry landing into the water on Dec. 31, 2021.

Moore dove into the Ship Channel in Baytown and swam to the victim's vehicle. He tried to enter through the open trunk but the car was quickly sinking. He motioned to the driver to roll the window down just as the car submerged.

When the driver resurfaced, Moore grabbed him and pulled him to the side of the ferry landing where other citizens were waiting to help them both out of the water.

Capt. Jason E. Smith, sector commander with Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, recognized Moore with a Certificate of Merit for his quick response and selfless actions.

“It is my distinct honor to present this Certificate of Merit to Mr. Moore for his brave and selfless actions which helped save a man’s life,” said Smith. “The Coast Guard expresses its utmost gratitude for the actions of Mr. Moore and praises his attentiveness and swift response that day.”

Moore, a father of four who lives in Bellaire, said he's honored to be recognized.

"Receiving this award means there was success in what I needed to do," said Moore. "I'm relieved Mr. Simmons had the chance to come out of that dire situation, and that I was not harmed in the process, especially with my family there."