FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — The body of a 25-year-old man was pulled from the water at Lake Friendswood Park Thursday evening.

This happened just before 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Davis Prairie Lane.

Friendswood police say a witness told them that their friend entered the water in attempt to retrieve a pet.

Several minutes later, his friend began struggling and he lost sight of him under the water, police said.

First responders began to try and locate the victim. The Friendswood Fire Department Water Rescue Team deployed two rescue boats and the search continued.

The League City VFD Dive Team joined in the recovery efforts. The water rescue and dive teams were eventually able to recover the victim.

He was then transferred to the Galveston County Medical Examiner.

His identity has not been released. No word on the pet he tried to retrieve.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter