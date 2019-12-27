HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy shot a burglary suspect Thursday night in north Harris County.
Deputies responded to a burglary call in the 800 block of Darbydale Crossing Lane. Officials said he fired his gun at the suspect inside the home and struck him in the leg.
The deputy was not injured.
