Mandatory water restrictions issued in Tomball as usage exceeds 70% of production, public works says

Stage two water restrictions include watering your lawn once a week and prohibiting some activities from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TOMBALL, Texas — Mandatory water restrictions were put in place in Tomball this week as much of Southeast Texas deals with a moderate to severe drought.

The restrictions impact more than 5,000 accounts within the city limits. According to the city’s public works director, water usage exceeded 70% of production, which means residents will have to cut back on watering their yards.

One Tomball man who has lived in the city for 16 years said he’s not too proud to make changes.

"I’ve been trying to take care of my lawn, that’s for one, now that I see the water restrictions I’m going to cut back completely,” Juan Cantu said.

Cantu understands why the city made the call.

“I think it’s a good idea with all this heat and no rain. Obviously, we need to cut back,” Cantu said.

Public Works Director Drew Huffman said the plan is to educate people on what the restrictions are.

“The importance of following the rules helping us with our water production, making sure we have plenty of water for our daily activities and for public safety for fire,” Huffman said.

The rules include the following:

Watering with irrigation systems or hose end sprinkler prohibited from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Watering with a bucket or watering can is permitted at any time

Water once a week: odd addresses on Wednesdays and even addresses on Thursdays

Car washes (excluding commercial car washes) and filling swimming pools prohibited from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Use of water for fountains or ponds prohibited (excluding ponds that support aquatic life)

Huffman said the grass will be greener on the other side of this drought.

“It can withstand drought most of our different grass types, we’re hopeful of rain really soon and hoping the weather pattern changes for us,” Huffman said.

The city also shared some water conservation tips on their Facebook page.

