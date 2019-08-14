HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a violent crash that happened Tuesday evening near Cypress on Katy-Hockley Road.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of House Haul Road. Witnesses said the driver was traveling northbound when he left the roadway while passing another vehicle.

The small silver car rolled and landed upright about 100 feet off the road, according to a spokesman for the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department

The crash scene is near the intersection of Katy-Hockley Road and House Haul Road

Lt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair VFD

The man, who is in his 40s, was ejected from the crash and found in a field. He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Officials later said it was determined his injuries were not life-threatening.

It's unclear why the man lost control of his car. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM